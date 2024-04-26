Manipur Elections: Kuki-Zo Community Maintains Boycott of Voting in Lok Sabha Elections

IMPHAL: The Kuki-Zo people in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, chose not to vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls at various polling stations in the neighboring Senapati District.
Senapati District, which borders Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, participated in the Lok Sabha Polls in the second phase along with Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Noney, and Pherzawl.
Although Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District had already completed its voting in the first phase, some Kuki-Zo villages in the district fall under the Karong and Tadubi Assembly Constituencies in Senapati District.
The Kuki-Zo community did not cast any votes in the polling stations in Senapati District that fall within their areas of dominance. They chose to abstain from voting following the directive of the Kuki's apex body, in line with the unified decision of Kuki-Zo civil society organizations.
However, voters from other communities were able to peacefully exercise their right to vote without any issues.
During the first phase of the polls, the Kuki-Zo population in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, also abstained from voting entirely.
Meanwhile, 857 polling stations have been set up while over 87 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 4,000 state police personnel have been deployed across the region.
In a move aimed towards gender inclusivity, the polling officer underscored that as many as 191 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women polling personnel.
The decision to conduct polling in two phases in Outer Manipur comes in the wake of security concerns, particularly after incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
It is worth mentioning that tragic ethnic clashes occurred in the state in the past, as a result of which, authorities have beefed up security measures.
