Manipur Elections: Kuki-Zo Community Maintains Boycott of Voting in Lok Sabha Elections

IMPHAL: The Kuki-Zo people in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, chose not to vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls at various polling stations in the neighboring Senapati District.

Senapati District, which borders Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, participated in the Lok Sabha Polls in the second phase along with Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Noney, and Pherzawl.

Although Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District had already completed its voting in the first phase, some Kuki-Zo villages in the district fall under the Karong and Tadubi Assembly Constituencies in Senapati District.