Manipur: Police Arrests KLA Cadre, Seize Weapons

IMPHAL: The Manipur police arrested a member of the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) in the Churachundpur district on Thursday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Minsy who hailed from Bijang in Sangaikot.

Police found a 7.62 SLR rifle with a magazine, an AK-56 rifle, a magazine for an INSAS 5.56 mm rifle, a BPJ cover with 2 BP plates, and 216 live rounds of ammunition with Minsy.

The 31-year-old was also allegedly involved in extortion activities along the road in Chandel district.

Police have registered a case against him and an investigation has been initiated regarding the matter.