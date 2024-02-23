Manipur: Ex-SC Judge Criticizes Violence, Emphasizes India's Need for Secularism

IMPHAL: Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice KM Joseph on Thursday condemned the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, highlighting that it has tarnished India’s secularism.
During a lecture titled ‘Concept of Secularism Under Indian Constitution,’ Justice Joseph underscored the crucial role of secularism in safeguarding democracy in India.
In his address, Justice Joseph denounced the violence in Manipur, which has led to numerous casualties and the destruction of over 200 religious sites since May 2023.
He raised questions about whether the conflicts were based on religious or tribal differences, asserting that such incidents undermine India’s commitment to secularism.
Justice Joseph emphasized the crucial role of the media in reporting unbiased facts and urged journalists to unite in holding the government accountable. He also emphasized the media's duty to uphold constitutional values and protect citizens' rights from government overreach.
Additionally, Justice Joseph restated the importance of political neutrality regarding religion, emphasizing that religion should not influence electoral campaigns.
He stated that secularism necessitates the state to remain neutral and avoid interference in religious affairs beyond what is essential for public welfare.
Hailing from Kerala, who retired from the Supreme Court in June 2023, referred to the Constitution of India to remind politicians that they should not favor any religion or use it as a tool for political gain during an election.
He pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya as a case in point.
Since February 2023, the Northeastern state of Manipur has been experiencing violent clashes among various ethnic groups. The most recent bout of unrest began on May 3, last year, when a tribal student union organized a march to protest the non-tribal Meitei community's request to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. The march escalated into violence, leading the police to impose a curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders to restore order.
