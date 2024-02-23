Manipur: Ex-SC Judge Criticizes Violence, Emphasizes India's Need for Secularism

IMPHAL: Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice KM Joseph on Thursday condemned the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, highlighting that it has tarnished India’s secularism.

During a lecture titled ‘Concept of Secularism Under Indian Constitution,’ Justice Joseph underscored the crucial role of secularism in safeguarding democracy in India.

In his address, Justice Joseph denounced the violence in Manipur, which has led to numerous casualties and the destruction of over 200 religious sites since May 2023.

He raised questions about whether the conflicts were based on religious or tribal differences, asserting that such incidents undermine India’s commitment to secularism.