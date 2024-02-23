Tripura Residents Demand Compensation for Homes Damaged by ONGC Landmine Blast

AGARTALA: In a troubling event, approximately 25 houses, including several mud houses, in the Barajala Banshtali area of Bishramganj in Tripura’s Sepahijala District, have reportedly sustained severe damage due to a series of landmine explosions carried out by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Tripura Asset.

The explosion, which occurred during natural gas exploration activities, has prompted affected residents to demand swift compensation for the destruction of their homes.

Sources indicated that the explosion, which involved the use of dynamite for underground exploration in the area, caused extensive structural damage to approximately 20 to 25 houses.