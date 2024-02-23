Tripura Residents Demand Compensation for Homes Damaged by ONGC Landmine Blast

AGARTALA: In a troubling event, approximately 25 houses, including several mud houses, in the Barajala Banshtali area of Bishramganj in Tripura’s Sepahijala District, have reportedly sustained severe damage due to a series of landmine explosions carried out by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Tripura Asset.
The explosion, which occurred during natural gas exploration activities, has prompted affected residents to demand swift compensation for the destruction of their homes.
Sources indicated that the explosion, which involved the use of dynamite for underground exploration in the area, caused extensive structural damage to approximately 20 to 25 houses.
A local resident informed reporters that residents had effectively stopped the detonation of dynamite until compensation was provided, thereby preventing workers from resuming their activities in the affected area.
The affected families are now insisting on compensation before allowing any further work to resume. It is worth noting that ONGC is currently conducting a survey for natural gas in various parts of the state.
Residents shared numerous accounts of their houses developing cracks due to the frequent dynamite explosions carried out during ONGC's exploration activities.
Despite ONGC’s assurances that such effects would not occur, residents maintain that their homes have indeed suffered significant damage.
Earlier on January 5, 2024, as part of their exploration efforts, ONGC conducted a large-scale explosion that caused vibrations over a wide area in Telimura, damaging at least thirty houses.
Following the incident, a large group of people blocked the road at Duski in Teliamura, demanding compensation for the damages they suffered due to a dynamite explosion by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
The sudden blockade caused significant congestion, prompting a large contingent of police to rush to the spot. They engaged with the agitating people and assured them that ONGC would provide the necessary compensation. The blockade was lifted after one and a half hours.
