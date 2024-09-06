Assam: Shocking Assault on Minor in Chirang; Video Goes Viral on Messaging App

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident reported from the Chirang district of Assam, six young boys have been accused of gang-raping a minor girl.

Out of these, two are reportedly also minors who allegedly attacked the girl and shot the entire crime. They then forwarded the video in a group on an instant messaging app used to blackmail the victim.

Her family noticed it and complained to the police about it. After complaint, the police arrested five of the six accused. Investigation is continuing further for catching the remaining suspect and bringing justice.

According to them, the incident reportedly occurred in August in the Bengtol area of Chirang, near the Indo-Bhutan border. The family of the victim took some time to report it to police as the girl hadn't told anyone about the assault earlier due to threats from the attackers.

The family identified her to be a very young girl who was thus highly traumatized by the threats. Even after telling her family, the accused continued pressurizing the girl.

The police stated that lately, an explicit video was shared in a messaging app group and suspected that the same had been used by the suspects in blackmailing the victim. Most of the suspects are reportedly in their early twenties and come from the same village as the deceased.

A case has been registered against them under the POCSO Act and relevant sections under the BNS.

The Police have collected evidence besides recording the statement of the victim and the members of her family. The suspects are interrogated, and further investigations are on.

Locals have also been protesting since the incident, demanding nothing but the harshest punishment for the accused.