Manipur extends internet ban in 5 districts till April 18

IMPHAL: Amid prevailing law and order concerns, the government of Manipur on Thursday again extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including broadband, for another two days, until April 18, across five Imphal valley districts.

Officials said the move was necessitated by concerns about the spread of disinformation and false rumours across various social media platforms.

The suspension of mobile internet and data services was first imposed for three days, hours after a deadly bomb attack in Bishnupur district on April 7. The attack, allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants, claimed the lives of two children and left their mother injured.

Since then, the restrictions have been extended in several phases, typically for 2 days at a time, across the same 5 Imphal Valley districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur. The step is aimed at preventing any escalation of violence.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, the decision to extend the suspension was taken after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in these districts.

The notification stated that the state government considers it necessary to continue suspending mobile internet services, mobile data services, and VPN access, citing inadequate technical feasibility for effective control and regulatory mechanisms over mobile data usage.

Authorities also expressed concern about the potential misuse of social media platforms for spreading misinformation.

"The spread of disinformation and false rumours, and the sending of bulk SMS messages, can facilitate the mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators. This may lead to loss of life and damage to public and private property through arson, vandalism, and other violent activities, for which the control mechanism is still poor," the notification said. (IANS)

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