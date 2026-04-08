Manipur suspends internet in 5 districts

IMPHAL: Internet services were suspended in five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, for three days starting at 2:00 PM on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation, amid concerns that anti-social elements could misuse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to spread misinformation, hate speech, and provocative content.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in 5 (five) districts of Manipur viz, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, there exists apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur," the order said.

"Whereas, to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate preventive measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc," the order added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he said he was deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives and described the attack as a horrific act against civilians, especially children. (ANI)

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