Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Suspension for Two More Days Amid Ongoing Tensions

IMPHAL: The Manipur government announced on Saturday that the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts of the state would be extended for another two days due to the ongoing law and order situation.
According to an order issued by Commissioner (Hone) N. Ashok Kumar, the suspension will remain in effect until 5:15 p.m. on Monday, i.e., 25 November, which began at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The districts that will get affected with the internet ban include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, spanning both the valley and hill regions.
Authorities revealed that the measure taken was essential to avert the misinformation that was spread and to maintain public peace in the midst of ongoing strain. Residents in these districts have been struggling with restricted digital connectivity as the state strives to manage the situation.
Meanwhile, with no major incident reported from any of the districts in Manipur, the Home Department on Tuesday conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services (fixed line) considering the hardships faced by students, employees, common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and other offices.
Officials said that with no major incident reported from any of the four districts, curfew was relaxed in Imphal East and West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday to facilitate the people to purchase essential items and perform important work.
District magistrates of four districts issued separate notifications relaxing the curfew, which was imposed for an indefinite period on November 16 after the widespread violence started in the Valley districts after the recovery of the bodies of children and women in Jiribam on November 15 and 16.