Manipur: Internet Suspension In Conflict-Hit Districts Extended By Three Days Over Security Issues

IMPHAL: Mobile internet and data services, such as VSATs and VPNs, have been suspended in a number of areas by the Manipur government. The suspension, which affected the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, was first put into effect on November 18, 2024, for two days.

Only government employees and certain situations authorized by the state government are eligible for exemptions.

Authorities have determined to prolong the internet ban for an additional three days, starting at 5:15 pm on November 23, 2024, following a thorough assessment of the circumstances.