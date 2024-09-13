Manipur Extends School and College Closures Until September 14

IMPHAL: The Manipur government announced that all schools and colleges will be closed on September 13 and 14, 2024.

It includes all government schools, aided schools, private schools, and central schools besides all colleges, both government and private under the Higher & Technical Education Department.

The announcement was made today with the issuance of two separate orders from the Directorate of Education-Schools and the Higher & Technical Education Department.

This was issued in continuation of the previous orders to put to rest apprehensions that have been continuing and orders all educational institutions to remain closed on the dates mentioned.

The Directorate of Education-Schools, headed by its Director L. Nandakumar Singh, instructed all Zonal Education Officers to convey the information to the concerned groups as well as necessary action.

Likewise, the Higher & Technical Education Department, issued by Joint Secretary Laishram Dolie Devi, has issued a similar order for colleges.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government, on Thursday restored broadband and fixed lease line internet service in five districts in the valley, two days after the Home Department suspended mobile and broadband internet for five days in the wake of protests by students triggered by a series of violent incidents.

Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, in an order, also imposed 10 conditions to use internet via broadband and fixed lease line connections.

It said the state government has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet service as there are still apprehensions of spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms for mobilising mob of agitators and demonstrators, which may result in loss of life or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalisation and other types of violent activities for which the control mechanism is still poor.

On September 10, mobile internet service was suspended in five districts of — Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching — for five days till September 15.