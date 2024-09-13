Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival: November's Must-Attend Star-Studded Event

SHILLONG: Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is getting ready for the Cherry Blossom Festival on November 15 and 16.

The city races against time to present this year's event in an unforgettable manner. The performances by both international and Indian artists make the Festival a star-studded event.

In this event, a perfect blend of international and local pop stars makes the event unforgettable and creates a sense of music, culture, and unity.

The 'Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024' has joined the ranks of biggest and most popular festivals celebrated in Shillong, during which there will be the participation of international pop star Akon. Akon is known for superhits such as "Smack That" and "Lonely," and he definitely will raise the bar of excitement at the festival.

The famous singer performed in India for the last time at the gala wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this year. His performance is expected to be one of the big highlights of the festival, drawing crowds from all over the country.

The other international artist who will perform at the festival is one member of the pop sensation Boney M, Maizie Williams. The group was known for its hits like "Rasputin" and "Rivers of Babylon," among many others, that ruled the roost in the 1970s and 80s.

Those songs naturally created a long-lasting impression on the pop music lovers of India and are still very popular. Maizie Williams is expected to bring nostalgia to Shillong festival for those who loved late 70's and early 80's musical numbers.

It showcases a number of Indian artists who will throng the place along with music enthusiasts from Meghalaya and beyond. The homegrown icons, Lou Majaw and Rudy Wallang, will also join this celebration, adding an extra oomph to the festival.

Indeed, with such an array of cultural icons, this year's Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is sure to be nothing short of memorable, hence leaving an indelible mark in the minds of all attendees.