Manipur: Filmmaker Sonia Nepram Shines at Berlin International Film Festival

IMPHAL: Sonia Nepram, a filmmaker from Manipur and executive board member of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), is gaining recognition at the 74th Berlinale in Germany, known as the Berlin International Film Festival.
The annual festival, which commenced on Thursday, February 15, will continue until February 25 in Berlin, the capital of Germany. Established in 1951, this event is one of the premier film festivals globally, featuring a diverse range of international and national films.
Nepram was officially invited by the foreign office of the Federal Republic of Germany through its visitors programme. Apart from the opportunity to interact with renowned figures in global cinema such as Martin Scorsese, who will receive the "Honorary Golden Bear" for his lifetime achievements, Nepram will also have the chance to immerse herself in the vibrant culture of Germany and gain firsthand insights into the country.
During her time at the Berlinale, Nepram will visit renowned institutions such as the Deutsche Kinemathek – Museum für Film und Fernsehen German Film Archive and the Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf. She will also participate in discussions on film financing and location promotion.
Nepram's presence at the Berlin International Film Festival is particularly meaningful as the MSFDS prepares for the second edition of Manipur's International Film Festival, the 'Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival' (EIIFF), scheduled for late 2024. The inaugural edition of EIIFF, launched during the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Manipur Cinema in 2022, featured films from Iran, Germany, the Philippines, Norway, Ukraine, and South Korea. The upcoming edition aims to be even more grand and competitive.
Nepram made her debut in documentary filmmaking with "Gun and a God" in 2013, examining the effects of armed conflict on women's lives. Her second directorial work, "Bloody Phanek" (2017), received funding from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in South Korea. The film had its world premiere at the "DMZ International Documentary Film Festival" and was lauded for its exploration of the cultural, personal, and political dimensions of the "Phanek," the traditional attire of Manipuri women.
Founded in 1951, the Berlin International Film Festival is considered one of the world's premier film festivals, featuring a diverse array of international and national films.
ALSO WATCH: