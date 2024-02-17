Manipur: Filmmaker Sonia Nepram Shines at Berlin International Film Festival

IMPHAL: Sonia Nepram, a filmmaker from Manipur and executive board member of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), is gaining recognition at the 74th Berlinale in Germany, known as the Berlin International Film Festival.

The annual festival, which commenced on Thursday, February 15, will continue until February 25 in Berlin, the capital of Germany. Established in 1951, this event is one of the premier film festivals globally, featuring a diverse range of international and national films.

Nepram was officially invited by the foreign office of the Federal Republic of Germany through its visitors programme. Apart from the opportunity to interact with renowned figures in global cinema such as Martin Scorsese, who will receive the "Honorary Golden Bear" for his lifetime achievements, Nepram will also have the chance to immerse herself in the vibrant culture of Germany and gain firsthand insights into the country.