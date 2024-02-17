Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir To Remain Shut For An Hour Every Day

AYODHYA: The Ram Mandir located in the holy city of Ayodhya will be closed for an hour in the afternoon every day from Friday onwards, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir informed.
The temple has witnessed an influx of devotees right after the consecration ceremony on January 22. Taking this factor into account, the temple trust has extended the time of 'darshan' from 6 am to 10 pm.
The timing of 'darshan' happened to be from 7 am to 6 pm before the consecration ceremony, which included a two-hour afternoon break from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das, while speaking to the media, stated that Shri Ram Lalla is a five-year-old child who cannot take the burden of staying awake for such long hours.
He further stated that the trust has decided to shut the doors of the Ram temple from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm in order to provide some rest to the child deity.
Notably, the deity was woken up at 4 am to perform morning rituals since January 23. It takes around two hours before devotees are granted permission to have 'darshan', which continues till 10 pm.
Meanwhile, the consecration ceremony or the Pran Pratishthan of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 in a grand ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Many VVIP's from all walks of life, including politicians, cricketers, industrialists, spiritual leaders, actors, etc. graced this auspicious event.
The temple was opened for darshan to the general public on January 23. Over a million devotees and pilgrims have paid a visit to the holy site to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla since the inauguration of the temple.
Earlier this month, Aam Aadmi Party Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.
Both the AAP leaders along with their spouses and other family members spent around one hour and 15 minutes at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.