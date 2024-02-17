Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir To Remain Shut For An Hour Every Day

AYODHYA: The Ram Mandir located in the holy city of Ayodhya will be closed for an hour in the afternoon every day from Friday onwards, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir informed.

The temple has witnessed an influx of devotees right after the consecration ceremony on January 22. Taking this factor into account, the temple trust has extended the time of 'darshan' from 6 am to 10 pm.

The timing of 'darshan' happened to be from 7 am to 6 pm before the consecration ceremony, which included a two-hour afternoon break from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.