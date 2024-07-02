Manipur Flood Alert: Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

IMPHAL: Normal life was disrupted after three days of continuous rain, leading the state government to issue flood warnings statewide as all rivers and water bodies rose to dangerous levels.
Authorities in Imphal West, Imphal East, and other valley districts ordered the evacuation of people from some low-lying areas and instructed officials to monitor the situation closely.
The heavy rain caused the sewer system to become clogged, resulting in severe waterlogging in Imphal city and damaging people's property.
A flood-like situation occurred in many low-lying areas of Imphal city and its surrounding municipalities, with rainwater entering people's homes.
Many residents reported damage to their electronic appliances due to the flooding.
High-ranking officials were seen with municipal officials working to clear clogs and ensure the smooth flow of water.
Th. Kirankumar, the District Magistrate of Imphal West, announced that the major rivers in the district had reached the warning level and were close to the flood level as of the evening of July 1, 2024.
The India Meteorological Department, in its Special Weather Bulletin on July 1, 2024, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Manipur for the next five days, until July 5.
The catchment areas of major rivers like the Imphal River, Iril River, Thoubal River, and Nambul River have been experiencing continuous rainfall. Given this situation, the general public, especially those living near the rivers or riverbanks, are advised to stay alert for potential breaches or overflows of the riverbanks or embankments.
The public is also advised to stay vigilant and quickly inform any government authority (such as the DC Office, Police Stations, the Water Resource Department, or any other office) for immediate government intervention to protect life and property.
