Manipur Flood Alert: Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

IMPHAL: Normal life was disrupted after three days of continuous rain, leading the state government to issue flood warnings statewide as all rivers and water bodies rose to dangerous levels.

Authorities in Imphal West, Imphal East, and other valley districts ordered the evacuation of people from some low-lying areas and instructed officials to monitor the situation closely.

The heavy rain caused the sewer system to become clogged, resulting in severe waterlogging in Imphal city and damaging people's property.