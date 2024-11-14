Arunachal Pradesh: ICR Police Introduce Menstrual Leave for Women Officers

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) police introduced a new policy whereby special leave is given to women police officers during their periods. According to the new policy, women in the police will be permitted to be absent for one working day, either on the first or the second day of their menstrual cycle every month.

According to ICR superintendent of police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh, "this special leave would be wholly treated as 'on duty' status. So there will be no impact on the officers' attendance or leave balance."

This practice, for which a memorandum has been issued in the office, is testimony to the intent of the ICR police department to make a place of employment that appreciates the special needs of its employees to place them in a position for better health.

The move is believed to be an effort toward boosting the morale, productivity, and on-field operational preparedness of women officers as they might face special challenges in their service.

This policy, therefore, will better equip women in the force and empower them, SP said by looking after their health needs because, in this way, it will eventually benefit the officers as well as the community at large.

Earlier, Tawang police on Tuesday organized a district-level narcotics coordination committee (NCORD) meeting focusing on inter-agency coordination to combat activities related to narcotics in the border district of Arunachal Pradesh.

It was headed by deputy commissioner Sang Khandu and the key officials of the district who attended were deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tasso Kato, divisional forest officer Piyush Gaikwad, deputy director of school education Hridar Phuntsok, apart from the representatives from state and central intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, and the bazaar committee members.

DSP Kato made a PowerPoint presentation in which he highlighted the efforts and strategies the police in the district were taking to tackle illicit drug trafficking. He underlined the importance of bazaar secretaries and gaon burghs in gathering information and hence urged them to share actively information that would help in nabbing local drug peddlers.