Manipur: Former Manipur MLA and BJP Leader Switch Allegiance to Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

MANIPUR: In a recent development in the political arena ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,various primary figures have shifted their allegiance in Manipur. As for instance it can be stated that the former MLA from Yaiskul, Elangbam Chand Singh, along with BJP leader Sagolsem Achouba Singh, advocate Oinam Hemanta Singh, and Thoudam Debadatta Singh, have officially joined the Congress party. This distinct move was made during a public reception ceremony organised at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Manipur.



The Congress candidate for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Addressing the gathering, Dr Akoijam stressed the importance of appointing candidates who are committed to the welfare of the people of Manipur, instead of submitting to external influences like money and muscle power.



Thus drawing attention to the rich history of Manipur defending its identity through various movements, Dr Akoizam stressed the urgent need for unity to safeguard the integrity of the state. The minister has also highlighted the present challenges faced by Manipur, especially in case of the strict restrictions on movement of people living in the state and are called for immediate reforms in the state of Manipur.



As the phase II elections for the Outer Manipur region is scheduled to be held on April 26, 2024, with 15 assembly constituencies participating in Phase I and 13 in Phase II on April 19, 2024. This important change in political allegiance is welcome some include the upcoming elections in the state of Manipur.