Manipur: Former Minister and Nine NPP Leaders Join Indian National Congress

IMPHAL: In a fresh political shift Manipur is experiencing, nine persons, including a former minister and National People's Party leader, defected to the Indian National Congress at Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

The additions include L. Jayantakumar, former minister and NPP candidate from Keishamthong Assembly Constituency, and O. Romen Singh, NPP candidate from Singjamei Assembly Constituency.

Key Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, former MLA Gaikhangam, the president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee K Megchandra, and MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar of Khundrakpam AC, greeted them.

Okram Ibobi Singh expressed disappointment with the central government's attitude towards the ongoing crisis in Manipur, suggesting that there is either no willingness or some foul play behind the indefinite agitation.

He claimed with confidence that the crisis could be solved and reminded that every problem has a solution. The former Chief Minister also stated it was unfortunate that the central government had failed to solve the conflict, for India had one of the largest military forces in the world.

He further adds to the agenda by mentioning the territorial integrity of Manipur along with its historic value. He expressed that no demand for separate administration must be entertained by the local communities.

The distinguished people who participated in the event include other prominent leaders joining the Congress along with the two leaders, A. Okendra Singh-ex -member Zilla Parishad of Khurai Assembly Constituency, L. Dhiren Singh Social worker from Andro Assembly Constituency, and many former councillors of Singjamei Assembly Constituency. Diverse Congress leaders, MLAs, and executive members attended the event.