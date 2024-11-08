Manipur: Four KYKL Militants Arrested In Connection With Abduction And Attack On Railway Driver

IMPHAL: Manipur Police have successfully carried out a raid in connection with the abduction and assault of 23-year-old railway driver Joshua Kamei from Kambiron (Puiluan Village), Noney.

The operation was conducted on November 7 at a suspected hideout in Urup Mayai Leikai of Manipur's Imphal East District.

During the raid, police arrested four members of the banned militant group KYKL (SOREPA). The apprehended individuals were identified as Hijam Nikhil Singh (27), Hijam Thanglen Meitei (30), Thongam Ningthem Singh (32), and Gobin Elangbam (29).

Several items were seized by the police from the hideout, including an SLR (self-loading rifle), a .303 rifle, two Maruti Gypsy vehicles, and other incriminating materials.