Manipur CM Holds Discussion With Finance Commission On Effective Utilization Of Funds

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh participated in vital discussions with the 16th Finance Commission to utilize central funds for the state’s progress.

In order to bring an economic transformation in the state, discussions were held on the effective utilization of the funds allocated to the state through Centrally Sponsored Schemes, proposals for grants-in-aid towards the development of various sectors, and execution of specific projects, etc.

Led by Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, the Commission strives to bring economic change to Manipur through strategic fund allocation.

During a press conference in Kohima, Nagaland, earlier this month, the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, highlighted the importance of states elevating their revenue generation to achieve greater fiscal self-reliance.