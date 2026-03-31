Manipur Gets Railway Link, 51 Highway Projects and World's Tallest Railway Bridge in Five Years

On the roads front, 51 National Highway and road project packages have been undertaken over the past five years, with a combined estimated investment of Rs 12,000 crore.

Manipur's total National Highway network spans around 1,774 kilometres. Of this, nearly 747 kilometres have already been upgraded and blacktopped, with work ongoing on a further 332 kilometres. Development is largely being driven by central agencies including the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Key improvements highlighted in the report include the upgrade of the Imphal-Moreh stretch of National Highway 102 into a four-lane highway — boosting connectivity with Myanmar and trade prospects — and extensive blacktopping of National Highway 37, which links Imphal to Jiribam and strengthens the Manipur-Assam corridor.

Upgradation work is also underway on National Highway 2 between Imphal and Kohima, where the road is being widened into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.