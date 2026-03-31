Manipur Gets Railway Link, 51 Highway Projects and World's Tallest Railway Bridge in Five Years

Manipur has seen significant strides in infrastructure development over the past five years, with railway connectivity and road networks expanding at a pace not seen before in the state, according to a new report titled Connectivity and Infrastructure Development in Manipur, published by India Narrative.
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A key milestone in the state's railway expansion is the completion of the 55-kilometre stretch between Jiribam and Khongsang in Tamenglong district, on which freight train services are now operational.
Work on the Imphal Railway Station is also progressing steadily, the report noted.
The report highlights a remarkable engineering achievement associated with the broader railway project — a bridge under construction in Noney district that will rise to a height of 141 metres, surpassing the height of the Qutub Minar.
Upon completion, it is expected to become the tallest railway bridge in the world.
On the roads front, 51 National Highway and road project packages have been undertaken over the past five years, with a combined estimated investment of Rs 12,000 crore.
Manipur's total National Highway network spans around 1,774 kilometres. Of this, nearly 747 kilometres have already been upgraded and blacktopped, with work ongoing on a further 332 kilometres. Development is largely being driven by central agencies including the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Key improvements highlighted in the report include the upgrade of the Imphal-Moreh stretch of National Highway 102 into a four-lane highway — boosting connectivity with Myanmar and trade prospects — and extensive blacktopping of National Highway 37, which links Imphal to Jiribam and strengthens the Manipur-Assam corridor.
Upgradation work is also underway on National Highway 2 between Imphal and Kohima, where the road is being widened into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.
Urban infrastructure in Imphal and other district headquarters has also seen transformation, with the introduction of more durable rigid pavement roads replacing traditional bitumen surfaces.
Under the Manipur Urban Road, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project — backed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank — around 547 kilometres of roads are being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,647 crore.
Despite the progress, the report flags persistent challenges. Difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions in hill districts continue to slow implementation, while issues such as inadequate supervision in early project phases, temporary road narrowing during construction, and a shortage of skilled labour have also affected delivery.
More than ten per cent of the urban road project has been completed, though some components are currently on hold.