Manipur: Gold Smuggling Attempt Foiled At Imphal Airport, Traffickers Arrested

IMPHAL: Two suspected gold smugglers were arrested at Imphal Airport in Manipur on Monday, October 21, after authorities seized gold worth around Rs. 44 lakhs.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Customs Division Imphal conducted a joint operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects.
Acting on credible information, the teams targeted two individuals who were trying to board the Indigo flight to Guwahati.
During routine security checks, the CISF personnel found two gold chains weighing a combined total of 623.52 grams concealed in the suspect’s handbag. X-ray scanners detected the gold chains valued at approximately Rs. 44 lakhs.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Lourembam Ramananda Mangang and Kshetrimayum Gulson Meitei, both of whom hail from Iroishemba in Imphal West district. The duo have been charged under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.
The confiscated gold and the arrested individuals were handed over to the Customs Division, Imphal to initiate further legal proceedings.
