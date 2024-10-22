Manipur: Gold Smuggling Attempt Foiled At Imphal Airport, Traffickers Arrested

IMPHAL: Two suspected gold smugglers were arrested at Imphal Airport in Manipur on Monday, October 21, after authorities seized gold worth around Rs. 44 lakhs.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Customs Division Imphal conducted a joint operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Acting on credible information, the teams targeted two individuals who were trying to board the Indigo flight to Guwahati.

During routine security checks, the CISF personnel found two gold chains weighing a combined total of 623.52 grams concealed in the suspect’s handbag. X-ray scanners detected the gold chains valued at approximately Rs. 44 lakhs.