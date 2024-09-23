Manipur: Gold Worth Rs 4 Crore Goes Missing From Bank; Senior Manager, Staff Arrested

IMPHAL: A senior manager and three staff members of the Bank of Baroda's Manipur University branch has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Manipur police after gold worth around Rs 4 crores were reported to be missing.
According to officials, the apprehended individuals were remanded into judicial custody for five days.
Ganga Ningomba, the senior manager of the bank, filed a complaint in this regard, following which, the police got involved in this case.
The complaint lodged by the senior bank manager at the Singjamei police station on September 17, 2024, mentions that the lock of the case vault of a strong room located inside the bank was found broken.
The cashier of the bank who tried to open the lock during duty hours at about 10 am on September 17 was shocked to find some gold packets missing.
The footage of the CCTV monitor installed inside the bank was thoroughly checked, where two persons were found to be present inside the chamber of the branch manager at around 1:41 pm on September 12, 2024.
Preliminary investigation also found that the footage could not be further scrutinized as all the CCTV cameras were found in dark mode.
An SIT has been formed to uncover further details into this case.
A case under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. The police also picked up the senior bank manager, Ganga Ningombam, and three staff members namely Khaidem Jackychand (38), Gary Nongmaithem (21), and Akoijam Renash (20) as part of the investigative process.
