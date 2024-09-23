Manipur: Gold Worth Rs 4 Crore Goes Missing From Bank; Senior Manager, Staff Arrested

IMPHAL: A senior manager and three staff members of the Bank of Baroda's Manipur University branch has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Manipur police after gold worth around Rs 4 crores were reported to be missing.

According to officials, the apprehended individuals were remanded into judicial custody for five days.

Ganga Ningomba, the senior manager of the bank, filed a complaint in this regard, following which, the police got involved in this case.

The complaint lodged by the senior bank manager at the Singjamei police station on September 17, 2024, mentions that the lock of the case vault of a strong room located inside the bank was found broken.