Army, Manipur Police conduct search operations, recover arms, and explosives

Imphal: In a series of search operations and area dominations, the Army, in coordination with the Manipur Police, recovered a significant number of arms, ammunition, and explosives from several districts, including Churachandpur.

The operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, including a 5.5 feet rocket, 9 mm SMG Carbines, a large size mortar, two medium-sized mortars, 4 mortar bombs, two pistols with magazines, 9 live ammunition rounds, a single Barrel rifle, 17-meter cortex, 9-meter-long fuse and hand grenades.

Taking it to a social media post on X, the Manipur Police wrote, "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following items were recovered: ii.01 (one) no. of Rocket (approx. 5.5ft), 01 (one) no. of Rocket (approx. 3ft), 01 (one) no. of Large size country made Mortar, 02 (two) nos. of Medium Size country made Mortar, 04 (four) nos. Mortar bomb (Country made), 02 (two) nos. of pistol with magazine, 09 (nine) nos. of live ammunition rounds, 01 (one) no. of single Barrel rifle, Explosive grade-2 (6.3kg), Cortex 17 meter, Fuse 09 meter by Manipur Police and Army from Moavom, Churachandpur District."

Another social media post by Manipur Police reads, "i.02 (two) nos. of 9 mm SMG Carbine with magazine, 01 (one) no. of 12-Bore Single Barrel Gun, 01 (one) no. of 9 mm pistol with magazine, 01 (one) no. of .32 pistol with magazine, 05 (five) nos. of HE-36 hand grenade, 04 (four) nos. of arming ring, 02 (two) nos. of Tube Launching, 11 (eleven) nos. of live ammunition rounds, 01 (one) no. of detonator, 02 (two) nos. of BP iron plate, 01 (one) no. of BP Jacket, 01 (one) nos. of tear smoke grenade, 02 (two) nos. of Stun shell, 01 (one) no. of tear smoke shell and 01 (one) no. of Walkie Talkie Baofeng Radio Set by Manipur Police and Army from Fungei Ching, Thoubal District."

On September 21, in two successful joint operations, the Indian Army, in coordination with the Manipur Police, made significant recoveries of illegal arms and warlike stores from Churachandpur and fringe areas of Thoubal and Imphal East districts, an official statement said.

