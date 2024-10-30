Manipur Government Allocates Rs 5 Crore Aid For IDPs Ahead Of Festive Season

IMPHAL: Amidst the volatile situation in the state, the Manipur government has sanctioned a financial aid package of over Rs 5 crore to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have been affected in various parts of the state.

According to an official notification, a sum of Rs 1,000 will be provided to those who have been displayed by the deadly conflict in Manipur that has taken a huge toll on the state for more than a year.

This relief measure will cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media to inform that the sanctioned sum will cover Rs 1,000 financial assistance to each IDP.