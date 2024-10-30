Manipur Government Allocates Rs 5 Crore Aid For IDPs Ahead Of Festive Season

IMPHAL: Amidst the volatile situation in the state, the Manipur government has sanctioned a financial aid package of over Rs 5 crore to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have been affected in various parts of the state.
According to an official notification, a sum of Rs 1,000 will be provided to those who have been displayed by the deadly conflict in Manipur that has taken a huge toll on the state for more than a year.
This relief measure will cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media to inform that the sanctioned sum will cover Rs 1,000 financial assistance to each IDP.
CM Singh announced that the financial assistance will be distributed before Diwali and the ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festival.
Meanwhile, the Manipur CM also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity Marathon’ on the eve of the National Unity Day. It was organized by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and covered a distance of around 4 km.
“This run is a powerful reminder of our commitment to unity and harmony. Let every stride today reinforce our shared bond as one nation, one people. Jai Hind!” CM Singh wrote in a post on X.
