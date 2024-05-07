Manipur Government Announces Rs. 6.90 Crore Relief Package for Hailstorm Victims

IMPHAL: In an attempt to relieve thousands affected by hailstorm in Manipur state government has rolled out a substantial relief package. It totals to Rs. 6.90 crore. The funds, obtained from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) aim to provide immediate help. Over 15,400 households are dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

In a press briefing Chief Minister N. Biren Singh cut light on the severity of the situation. He revealed the hailstorm had ravaged beyond 15,425 houses across the state. The government's commitment to addressing the critical needs is underscored by the relief package.

It'll be distributed strategically with regard to the allocated funds. Rs. 50 lakh is allocated for each of the five valley districts. Rs. 40 lakh is designated for each of the eleven hill districts impacted. District administrations will manage these funds. They will ensure effective disbursement and utilization.

Sadly a hailstorm and subsequent cyclone led to a casualty. It underscores the relief effort's urgency. To address immediate needs, the state government has initiated the distribution of essential commodities. Also items, such as CGI sheets are being distributed. The coordination effort is being led by deputy commissioners. This has been happening in all districts since Sunday.

The hailstorm resulted in severe impacts in specific districts. Imphal West, Imphal East Bishnupur, Thoubal and Churachanpur were heavily impacted. These are areas where residential regions confronted the majority of the destruction. Preliminary surveys show significant damage. In Imphal East 5,600 houses have been reported as affected. In Bishnupur 1,179 houses were reported to be impacted.

In reaction to the crisis state authorities established 42 relief camps. They offer shelter and aid to those affected by the hailstorm. In addition, current surveys seek to assess other damage. They aim to determine the consequence on livestock crops, vegetables and vehicles. This information was confirmed by Chief Minister Biren Singh.