Assam: Voters in Dhubri Navigate the Brahmaputra River to Cast Ballots in Third Phase of LS Elections

GUWAHATI: Amid the third phase of Lok Sabha elections' excitement Dhubri district in Assam emerges. It stands out for its unwavering voters. They braved the formidable Brahmaputra River to vote. Social media platforms are awash with sights of voters in boat rides to their polling stations. It underscores their unwavering commitment to democracy.

The electoral machinery is in full swing. Additional security personnel have been deployed. Their job is to smooth the functioning of the polling process. They ensure the safety and security of voters and poll officials alike.

As Assam's third phase draws to a close, attention shifts. All eyes are now on crucial battlegrounds such as Guwahati. Here an electoral contest is about to unfold between notable candidates from various political parties. Congress’ Mira Borthakur and BJP’s Bijuli Kalita Medhi are among them. They are poised for an eagerly contested battle in Guwahati constituency.

The Guwahati constituency includes five assembly districts. They are Dispur Dimoria, New Guwahati Guwahati Central and Jalukbari. This constituency serves as a microcosm of political diversity and voter engagement. It mirrors the highly regarded democratic ethos of the nation.

Kamrup Metropolitan stands out in the electoral landscape of Assam. This significant constituency boasts substantial electorate with a diverse demographic profile. The constituency possesses 10,55684 eligible voters. The composition is 5,15052 males, 540,596 females and 36 third-gender individuals. Kamrup Metropolitan embodies the harmonious spirit of Indian democracy.

The inclusion of 15960 new voters is an important matter. They belong to the age group of 18 to 19 years. Their inclusion signalizes the growing participation of youth in the democratic process. This trend forecasts well for the future governance of the region. Accommodated within the constituency are also 8,212 voters aged over 85 years. This underscores representation of the elderly in the electoral sphere is of importance.

Further diversity is added by the presence of 912 service voters in the constituency. The varied socio-economic backgrounds from which the populous hails beautifully enriches this electoral mosaic.