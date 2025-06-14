Manipur government restores mobile internet in 5 valley districts

IMPHAL: With the further improvement of the situation in Manipur, the state government on Friday restored mobile internet and data services in five valley districts, an official said. Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar in an order said that in view of overall improvement of law and order in the five districts and the inconveniences faced by the general public during such period of suspension of internet services, the state government has decided to lift any form of internet suspension in the territorial jurisdictions of these districts. The five Imphal valley districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. (IANS)

