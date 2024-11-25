Manipur Government Reverses School Reopening Order Amid Prevailing Tensions

IMPHAL: In the latest development, the Manipur government has withdrawn its earlier order to resume normal classes in all schools, which include Government, Government-Aided, Private, and Central ones.

All schools in the valley districts have been ordered to remain closed on November 25 and 26, an official order dated November 24, 2024 stated.

The Department of Education-Schools has instructed all Zonal Education Officers to promptly circulate this revised order within their jurisdictions and take necessary measures to ensure compliance.

Officially approved by the state government, this decision reflects the administration's response to the prevailing situation in the valley districts. The reasons behind this reversal cannot be specifically garnered from the order because the move only exemplifies the government's main thrust towards prioritizing safety and tackling local concerns.

Updates and decisions are expected to flow in as the state keeps a close eye on the situation. Parents, students, and school authorities are advised to stay tuned into official news channels. Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Saturday extended by two more days the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Officials of the Home Department said no incident had been reported from any of the seven districts, yet for precautionary measures, suspension of mobile internet and data services for two more days has been announced.

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar in his order said: "There is some apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation."

In seven districts, mobile internet and data services would be suspended till 5.15 p.m. on November 25.

The valley and hill areas are divided into seven districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.