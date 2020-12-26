Manipur government to fete Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ILP system

The Inner Line Permit (ILP) system was introduced in the State on January 1, 2020. It is issued to grant inward travel permission into a protected area for a limited period.



IMPHAL: The Manipur government will honour Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his proactive role in introducing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the State. Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh will fete Shah when the Union Minister visits the State on December 27.

Apart from unveiling of the 'Thoubal Multipurpose Project', several new projects across the State will also be kicked off by Shah.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual dairy and wall-calendar launching event of the DIPR (Directorate of Information & Public Relations) at the CM's bungalow lawn in Imphal recently, Chief Minister Singh said, "We're also appealing to the people to attend the programme which is being planned as an appreciation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji's role in introducing the ILP in the State."

The ILP is issued to grant inward travel permission into a protected area for a limited period. It was introduced in the Manipur on January 1, 2020. after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram, Manipur is the fourth State in the Northeast where the ILP regime is now applicable.

Singh also said that the Union HmeMInister will inaugurate the 'Thoubal Multipurpose Project' and also lay the foundation stones for new projects like construction of the State police headquarters among others.

He added that a meeting has been arranged between representatives of the civil society organisations of the State with Shah.

Greeting the people of Manipur on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year, Biren asked the public to avoid picnics and other celebratory gatherings considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation. He also called upon the masses to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and frequently wash hands even though the number of COVID-19 cases is declining in the State of late.

Among those present on the occasion were IPR & Public Works Minister Th Biswajit and DIPRD Director Balkrishna Heisnam. (Agencies)



