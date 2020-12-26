Congress did not do anything for the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev: Union home minister Amit Shah





Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting from Amingaon Parade Ground, Guwahati on Saturday. While addressing the meeting, union minister Shah alleged that the Congress party did not do anything for the birthplace of the social and religious reformer, Srimanta Sankardev.

Shah said that Srimanta Sankardev's contributions gave recognition to Assam's art and poetry, history, and drama writing. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in strengthening the language, culture and arts of the state.

The union minister inaugurated a mega developmental project of cost Rs 188 crore for Batadrava than, the birthplace of the spiritual leader, Srimanta Sankardev. Shah further said that the BJP party believes that the country cannot achieve greatness if the language and culture of the states are not strengthened. The country's culture and arts are incomplete without Assamese culture and arts, added Shah.

Shah also spoke about how various agitations disturbed the peace and progress of the state. Speaking about it, Shah said that hundreds of youths were killed during these agitations. The agitations also halted the development of the state.

Shah further said that development is the only way to go forward. However, he too mentioned that with development, ideological change is necessary too.

Shah laid the foundation stones for the second medical college in Guwahati, along with nine new law colleges across the state. He launched Rs 1176 crore projects in Assam.

The new medical college will be built at a cost of Rs 755 crore, which will further add 1,200 beds with state-of-the-art facilities for the best healthcare.

Shah arrived in Guwahati on Friday night. He is on a two-day visit to Assam and Manipur. He will go to Kamakhya Temple on Sunday morning, after which he will leave for Imphal, Manipur, where he will inaugurate a host of projects.





