Manipur government warns against black marketing, hoarding of fuel

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Tuesday clarified that there is no shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, petrol, and diesel in the state, while warning of strict action against black marketing, hoarding, and other malpractices involving petroleum products.

Director of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Department, Yumnam Nelson, said the department has noticed the circulation of misinformation alleging a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and other petroleum products in Manipur. He said such deceptive and baseless claims are misleading consumers and creating unnecessary panic among the general public.

According to the official, the State Level Coordinator of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Imphal, has confirmed that there is no shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, petrol, or diesel in the state.

Adequate stock is available, and supply is being maintained smoothly across Manipur, he pointed out.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has also reaffirmed that sufficient stock of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and petroleum products is available and that distribution is continuing without any disruption, Nelson added.

The Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Director urged consumers not to panic or engage in unnecessary hoarding of Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders and petroleum products, warning that such practices could lead to accidents and serious safety hazards.

He further cautioned that strict action would be taken against any individual or entity found to be involved in black marketing, hoarding, or any malpractice related to the sale and distribution of petroleum products. Nelson also warned that the purchase of petrol and diesel in containers or jerrycans is strictly prohibited. (IANS)

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