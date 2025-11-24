Manipur's UNLF-K Accuses Government of Using Illegal Migration as a 'Colonial Strategy'

Imphal: The United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K), a proscribed insurgent group in Manipur, has publicly criticised the government for allowing unchecked illegal migration, which it alleges is endangering the demographic balance and placing the indigenous communities at risk. On their 61st foundation day, November 23, the group issued a statement emphasising the severity of this issue.

The UNLF-K claimed that illegal immigrant Kuki armed groups were being used as tools to destabilise the region, contributing to deeper divisions particularly confined to the Meitei population of the valley. The group described the government’s approach as a “colonial strategy” intended to alter the demographic composition of Manipur. They further stated the ethnic conflict of 2023 was not a spontaneous event but a premeditated operation aimed at weakening social cohesion between hill and valley communities.

The organisation also voiced concerns over central security forces, accusing them of biased involvement during the unrest and in operations against armed groups. They stated the security personnel’s actions showed partiality, especially during the movement of displaced people.

Addressing the youth, particularly those involved in defensive actions during the recent conflict, the UNLF-K urged them to look beyond immediate grievances and understand their role in protecting Manipur’s territorial integrity as a critical, ongoing responsibility. The group appealed to young people to channel their courage into disciplined political activism by joining their organisation.

The UNLF-K, formed in 1964, seeks to establish a sovereign and socialist Manipur, and remains active in the region with a vision for self-determination.