Manipur Governor Calls on Youth to Drive Agricultural Transformation at Agri-Youth Parliament 2026
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday inaugurated the Agri-Youth Parliament-2026 at the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, calling the event a vital platform for shaping the future of agriculture across the Northeast.
In his address, the Governor linked the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' — or Developed India — directly to two pillars: empowering the youth and transforming agriculture through innovation and enterprise.
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Governor Bhalla was emphatic about the region's strengths, noting that the Northeast — and Manipur in particular — is richly endowed with natural resources, biodiversity, and indigenous agricultural knowledge systems that remain significantly underleveraged.
He pointed to specific products that embody this potential: Chakhao (black rice), Kachai Lemon, and Tamenglong Orange — each a reflection of Manipur's distinct cultural and ecological identity.
With the right combination of scientific support, value addition, and improved market access, the Governor said these products have the potential to drive rural prosperity and earn global recognition.
A recurring theme in the Governor's address was the need to bridge the old and the new in Indian agriculture.
He stressed the importance of integrating traditional farming practices with modern technology, promoting climate-resilient agricultural methods, and strengthening the infrastructure and market linkages that rural farmers depend on.
Equally important, he said, is building an entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages young people to see agriculture not just as a livelihood, but as an opportunity for innovation and enterprise.
Closing his address on an optimistic note, Governor Bhalla expressed confidence that the deliberations at Agri-Youth Parliament 2026 would produce meaningful insights and forge partnerships capable of making India's agricultural sector more resilient, more remunerative, and more competitive on the global stage.
The event brings together youth delegates and key stakeholders from across the Northeast to debate, deliberate, and propose solutions for the region's agricultural challenges and opportunities.