Manipur Governor Calls on Youth to Drive Agricultural Transformation at Agri-Youth Parliament 2026

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday inaugurated the Agri-Youth Parliament-2026 at the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, calling the event a vital platform for shaping the future of agriculture across the Northeast.

In his address, the Governor linked the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' — or Developed India — directly to two pillars: empowering the youth and transforming agriculture through innovation and enterprise.

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