Manipur Governor, CM Lead Kargil Vijay Diwas Tributes, Honour Fallen Heroes’ Courage and Sacrifice

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday led the state in paying heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, marking the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Addressing the commemorative programme organised by the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) in Imphal, the Governor said the nation stands united in saluting the unparalleled courage, unwavering determination and supreme sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, whose valour safeguarded the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the Kargil conflict.

He added that Kargil Vijay Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance but also an occasion to reaffirm the nation’s enduring gratitude towards the armed forces and to draw inspiration from their extraordinary courage and selfless service to the country. He said that the people of Manipur have a wonderful legacy of patriotism by serving in the various premier services like Army, Navy, Air Force and, Assam Rifles and Central Paramilitary Forces. Their contribution is unquestionable and it’s always heartening to see people from Manipur serving in these elite security forces, he added.

The Governor paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who have, across generations, defended the nation against external aggression with unwavering courage and selfless devotion.

Recalling the valour of the Kargil heroes and acknowledging the sacrifices made by the country’s armed forces in safeguarding India’s sovereignty, including their recent role in Operation Sindoor, Governor Bhalla said that their service continues to inspire the nation.

He also paid homage to the Veer Naris and Veer Matas, whose strength, resilience and sacrifices remain an enduring source of inspiration for the country. The Governor also added that Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as an enduring symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and national pride, and urged everyone to honour the martyrs and their families. (IANS)

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