No Talks with Pakistan Except on PoK, Says Rajnath Singh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that India would hold no talks with Pakistan except on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), while Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth reaffirmed the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to national security, saying it would continue to "hoist the nation's flag even higher" as the country commemorated the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas with tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the "extraordinary courage" of the armed forces.

Addressing the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at the Dras War Memorial in Ladakh, Rajnath Singh said the success of Operation Sindoor had demonstrated India's resolve and capability to respond decisively to terrorism and cross-border aggression.

"The success of Operation Sindoor is proof that India possesses the capability to respond to Pakistan's every misadventure with a severity far beyond its imagination. He reiterated that there would be no talks with Pakistan, and any dialogue would focus solely on PoK, which, he described, is an integral part of India illegally occupied by Pakistan," he said.

The Defence Minister accused Pakistan of making terrorism an instrument of state policy, alleging that its military and terrorist organisations work in tandem.

"Pakistan's military not only shelters terrorist organisations but also works with them. That is why, during Op Sindoor, we made it clear that India no longer views terrorists and the governments that nurture them as separate entities," he added.

Drawing a contrast between the trajectories of the two countries since the Kargil War, Singh said India had focused on innovation, technology and economic growth, while Pakistan continued to foster terrorism. (ANI)

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