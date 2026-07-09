Manipur Governor & CM Pay Last Respects to Assam Rifles Troopers

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and other dignitaries on Wednesday paid their last respects to the two Assam Rifles personnel who were killed in an ambush in Ukhrul district, even as massive search operations to track down the attackers entered the third day.

The two Assam Rifles personnel -- Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh -- were killed after a suspected Naga armed group ambushed an Assam Rifles vehicle at Nungshang Kong along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in the violence-hit Ukhrul district on Monday afternoon.

Governor Bhalla and Chief Minister Khemchand Singh laid wreaths on the mortal remains of the two soldiers at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal before their bodies were flown to their native places for the last rites.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes and observed a moment of silence in honour of the two martyrs, acknowledging their dedicated service and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

A ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to the slain personnel as senior officers of the Army, Assam Rifles and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) joined the state leadership in paying their final respects.

The wreath-laying ceremony was also attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, several MLAs, senior civil and police officials, and high-ranking security officers, all of whom paid homage to the fallen soldiers. (IANS)

Also Read: Manhunt Intensifies in Manipur After Assam Rifles Ambush as NSCN-IM Denies Involvement