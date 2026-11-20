IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday paid floral tributes and laid wreaths on the mortal remains of two Army personnel of the 8th Bihar Regiment at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal's Changangei.

A two-minute silence was also observed in honour of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

The solemn ceremony was attended by Manipur Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) L. Dorjee, Inspector General of Police Themthing Masangba, senior police and Army officers, and other government officials.

In a tragic incident, 29-year-old Indian Army Captain Dr Hanuman Ram and 24-year-old Sepoy Malib Jayesh were killed, while two other personnel sustained serious injuries after a military armoured vehicle carrying troops of the 8th Bihar Regiment plunged into the Itham River at Lamlai Challou in Manipur's Imphal East district on Wednesday.

According to a police official, the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the military vehicle, carrying Army personnel, reportedly plunged into the river. The vehicle remained submerged in the river for some time following the accident, prompting an immediate rescue operation to evacuate the personnel trapped inside. he injured soldiers were rescued from the vehicle and immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

However, Captain Hanuman Ram and Sepoy Malib Jayesh succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The two other personnel injured in the accident have been identified as Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate (37) and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah (19).

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, in a social media post, paid tribute to the deceased soldiers and said, "Their service for the nation will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude." (IANS)

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