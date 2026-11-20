CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state aimed to move beyond its identity as a concert and festival destination and establish itself as a music capital with an original music ecosystem capable of reaching national and international audiences.

Addressing musicians and young artists at the India International Music Week (IIMW) in Shillong on Thursday, Sangma said the next step was to shift from a cover-band culture towards producing original music. He assured that the government would build the infrastructure and support system needed to achieve this goal.

Recalling his early experiences as a musician, Sangma said his band had to manage everything independently, including sound arrangements, travel and promotional materials. This experience later inspired the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP), which he said had supported 8,000 artists by providing financial assistance, venues and performance opportunities.

He described young people as the state's greatest strength and said the government wanted to channelise their potential through music, sports, entrepreneurship, tourism, employment and skill development. Sangma stressed that Shillong and Meghalaya could become genuine music destinations only when local artists produced original music that reached wider audiences. He also highlighted the importance of professionalism, networking, authenticity and mentorship, while announcing plans to strengthen the ecosystem through professional studios and music schools. In a separate announcement, Sangma said Meghalaya was the only Indian state featured in the BBC's '20 Places to Visit in 2027' recommendations, alongside France, Italy, New Zealand and Madagascar. He attributed the recognition to the state's people, traditions, culture and communities.

The IIMW brought together around 250-300 artists, promoters and cultural leaders from India and abroad for discussions, workshops and networking sessions. Visiting delegates were also scheduled to attend the Cherry Blossom Festival on November 20 and 21 to experience Meghalaya's music talent and live-event capabilities.

Also Read: Assam: Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 85 Crore in Major Drug Bust at Amingaon