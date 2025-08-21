Manipur Governor holds meeting with tribal leaders, reviews law and order

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday visited tribal inhabited Churachandpur district, held discussions with the Kuki-Zo tribal community leaders and reviewed the overall development initiatives and security measures in the district, officials said.

A Home Department official said that the Governor, along with the First Lady, visited a pre-fabricated resettlement camp at Torbung, where he met with violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He inaugurated a Crèche Centre and distributed relief materials to the IDPs.

The Governor also felicitated two students who cracked NEET-2025 along with other meritorious students from the relief camp and wished them success in future.

Kuki Students’ Organization and Village Chiefs submitted memoranda to Bhalla and requested the construction of a multipurpose hall in the area.

Later, the Governor chaired interactive sessions with MLAs, representatives of Civil Society Organisations and student leaders.

Representatives of Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community, submitted memoranda to the Governor highlighting a wide range of issues in education, connectivity, governance, among other issues.

The KZC leaders requested the Governor to take up appropriate measures for the welfare of the people. The Zomi Council, led by its leaders, also interacted with the Governor and raised their concerns regarding the resettlement of IDPs and their welfare measures. They also highlighted their grievances and requested the Governor to take up necessary steps.

The governor acknowledged their concerns and heard their grievances. In the afternoon, the Governor reviewed the overall security situation in the Churachandpur district and a detailed presentation was given by Commander, 27 Sector, Assam Rifles, Brigadier S. Prashanth at the Sector Headquarters. Director General, Assam Rifles, Lt. General Vikas Lakhera; Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South) Maj. General Ravroop Singh, Manipur Police Inspector General Kabib K. and other police and military officers attended the meeting.

In the evening, the Governor visited Geljang Resort to witness its scenic beauty. He was welcomed by the Geljang Village Chief and witnessed a spectacular Mizo traditional dance. (IANS)

