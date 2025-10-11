Manipur Governor reviews progress of Jiribam–Imphal railway project

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday at a high-level meeting reviewed the ongoing Jiribam–Imphal railway project, which will connect the state capital with the national railway network, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that during the meeting, officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) made a detailed presentation on the current status of the project.

Key aspects such as alignment, challenges, security issues, and other related matters were discussed in depth, he said. The new railway line will connect Manipur’s capital, Imphal, with the national railway network, significantly enhancing connectivity and reducing transportation costs.

According to the official, the railway project is expected to boost tourism, promote industrial growth, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the state.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Principal Secretary (Forest, Environment & Climate Change), Commissioner (Home), Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, and other senior officials.

With the completion of the 111-km Jiribam (adjoining Assam)-Imphal line next year, the Manipur capital would come onto the Indian Railways network, making Imphal the fifth capital city in the Northeastern region to have a rail link after Dispur, Agartala, Itanagar and Aizawl.

According to an NFR official, the Rs 14,322 crore Jiribam-Imphal railway project has already achieved physical progress of over 95 per cent.

He said that the Jiribam-Imphal railway project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the Northeastern region, which is at an advanced stage, nearing completion. Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards the transformation of the Northeastern states by executing several new railway projects, and the Jiribam-Imphal link plays a vital role in the overall scenario.

Transportation of goods and passengers via rail would reduce costs, enhance trade, and encourage investment in industries and infrastructure. The NFR official said that, additionally, it is likely to create new job opportunities and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region.

It will also serve as a vital artery in the larger plan to integrate the Northeastern states with the rest of the country with improved connectivity, and is expected to boost trade, tourism and people-to-people interactions, the official said.

He also said that with 11 major bridges and 137 minor bridges, construction of the Jiribam-Imphal railway project involves multiple tunnels, and the total length of tunnels in this project is 61.32 km. (IANS)

