Manipur govt to provide compensation to 2,072 farmers hit by ethnic violence

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has decided to provide Rs. 13.3 crore compensation to 2,072 farmers, who have been affected due to the 17-month-long ethnic strife in the state, officials said on Thursday. A senior official said that on the state government’s recommendation, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has approved the compensation for the farmers affected by the ongoing law and order crisis.

According to the officials, this funding would provide relief to 2,072 farmers under Phase II of the “Compensatory Crop Package”.

State’s Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar in a notification said that the financial assistance would be provided as part of the government’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by farmers during this ethnic crisis. “The compensatory measures aim to assist those whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by the recent turmoil in the state,” the notification said.

Officials emphasized that timely support is crucial for the farmers, many of whom depend on agriculture for their sustenance. The state government also provided security to thousands of farmers during their farming activities in the cropland.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier said that the agricultural sector has been severely hit, with farmlands belonging to 5,554 farmers affected, jeopardizing their livelihoods. The official said that under the Manipur Start-up scheme, the state government would provide financial support up to Rs. 10 lakh from the Chief Ministers Entrepreneurship Support Scheme (CMESS) during the current financial year (2024-25) to the eligible entrepreneurs owning already established business in the state who wish to expand their business. The targeted number of beneficiaries under Phase 1 is 5,000. The state’s Planning Department has shortlisted 17 sample projects within project cost of Rs 10 lakh. “Funding pattern is 65 per cent loan, 30 per cent subsidy and 5 per cent margin money. The loan is collateral free covered under the CGTMSE / Manipur Credit Guarantee Scheme (MCGS),” the notification mentioned. (IANS)

