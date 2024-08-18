Manipur: Grenade Attack Targets Former Manipur MLA’s Residence, No Casualties Reported

IMPHAL: A wave of fear has gripped Imphal East district in Manipur following grenade attack on residence of Nahakpam Indrajit former MLA representing Kshetrigao constituency. The incident occurred late on Saturday night, around 10:20 PM in usually tranquil locality of Thambaolkhong Sabal Leikai, under jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.

The attackers remain unidentified. They drove up in car and hurled an explosive device at ex-legislator’s home. The blast though powerful enough to damage gate of residence, fortunately did not result in any injuries. Explosion shattered calm of night leaving neighborhood on edge and prompting immediate response from local law enforcement.

Police, along with bomb disposal experts and forensic teams were swiftly dispatched to scene. They began a thorough investigation. Authorities are working tirelessly to uncover motive behind attack and identify those responsible. However, as of now no group has come forward to claim responsibility for act. This leaves community in a state of uncertainty.

This incident comes on heels of another alarming attack in district just over two months ago. On June 11 bomb blast rocked serene neighborhood of Bamon Leikai. It caused widespread panic. The explosion took place around 8:00 PM outside residence of local individual identified as Dr. Amit. Blast was traced back to hand grenade. Discovery of unexploded grenade at scene further heightened fears in area.

The June blast caused significant damage. It included total destruction of nearby four-wheeler and added to sense of chaos that enveloped neighborhood. Swift arrival of police officers and Manipur Police Bomb Disposal Squad ensured that unexploded grenade was safely defused. This action prevented further destruction and potential loss of life.

The recent attacks have cast shadow over normally peaceful Imphal East district. This has raised concerns among residents about their safety. Authorities are urging public to remain vigilant and to bring those responsible to justice. As investigation continues community remains on high alert, many hope for swift resolution to these unsettling incidents.