Manipur Gunfight: 5 Arrested as Violence Erupts in Imphal

IMPHAL: At least five persons, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Lamsang, Imphal West district, Manipur.

The arrests pertain to a gunfight incident near Koutruk Primary School and Community Hall, in fact a bit further up from the said location, that occurred on Saturday. The police immediately rushed to the site after being informed of the incident.

An altercation among two gangs resulted in gunfight and left at least three people injured.

The injured are Amar Meitei and Vishal Meitei and Yaiphaba Meitei.

The police have taken into custody in connection to the incidents above: Pukhrambam Binit alias Amar Meitei, age-19 years; Longjam Momocha alias Vishal Meitei, age-34 years; Thokchom Loyasana alias Yaiphaba, age-41 years;.

Pukhrambam Binit of Langjing Achouba village was also shot at his knees and arrested while under treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

The arrested individuals, including the present accused, are presently in police custody and legal action has been taken up.

