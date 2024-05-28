Manipur Halts as Relentless Rainfall Causes Floods & Mudslides, Bringing Daily Life to a Standstill

IMPHAL: Torrential rain in Manipur caused widespread flooding, traffic disruptions, and a mudslide in several districts affecting daily life in the state.

Many roads and areas in Imphal East and West districts, as well as Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were flooded, leading to chaos and inconvenience for residents.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as of now.

The heavy rains caused water-logging and blocked drains in various parts of Imphal East district, such as Andro Parking, Checkon, Mahabali, and Wangkhei, leading to traffic disruptions.