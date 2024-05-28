Manipur Halts as Relentless Rainfall Causes Floods & Mudslides, Bringing Daily Life to a Standstill

IMPHAL: Torrential rain in Manipur caused widespread flooding, traffic disruptions, and a mudslide in several districts affecting daily life in the state.
Many roads and areas in Imphal East and West districts, as well as Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were flooded, leading to chaos and inconvenience for residents.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as of now.
The heavy rains caused water-logging and blocked drains in various parts of Imphal East district, such as Andro Parking, Checkon, Mahabali, and Wangkhei, leading to traffic disruptions.
Similarly, main roads in Kakwa, Imphal West district, were also flooded, making transportation difficult.
A mudslide caused by the incessant rains near Sinam village in Kangpokpi district swept a truck into a gorge along NH 37 Imphal-Silchar highway.
Officials confirmed that several other trucks were struck, and excavators are clearing the debris.
In the Senapati district, many rivers are overflowing, leading to flooding in several areas. The situation is worsened by swollen rivers in the Imphal valley, including the Imphal River, because of the ongoing heavy rain.
The continuous heavy rain has disrupted daily life in Manipur, making it difficult for residents to travel and access basic services.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department in a statement stated, “The Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Remal”) over east Bangladesh moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of 28th May, 2024 over the same region, near latitude 24.7 °N and longitude 91.5 °E, about 50 km west-northwest of Srimangal (Bangladesh), 70 km south-southwest of Cherrapunji, 90 km north-northeast of Agartala, 100 km south-southwest of Shillong, 130 km west of Silchar (Assam) and 160 km west-southwest of Haflong.”
“The system is likely to move east-northeastwards, and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Eastern Assam and neighbourhood by evening of today, the 28th May, 2024,” it added.
