Mizoram Tragedy: 10 Dead, Multiple Trapped as Stone Quarry Collapses Amid Torrential Rain

AIZAWL: In a devastating incident, 10 people died and several others went missing when a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl district of Mizoram during torrential rain on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town after Cyclone Remal caused widespread damage across the state.
Five bodies have been found, and many others remain trapped under the rubble while rescue operations are being hampered by heavy rains, an official said.
According to the latest information, three of the ten workers who died were not from Mizoram. During the search operations, a child rescued from the site was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.
Many other workers, all said to be non-tribals, are feared dead as efforts to rescue them continue.
Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla said that 10 peole had died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskrits of Aizawl due to continuous rainfall. He mentioned that police personnel were involved in rescue operations and that the water levels of river were rising, leading to the evacuation of many people living in the riverside areas.
Officials said that heavy rains in several parts of the state have caused landslides.
Meanwhile, Aizawl is now isolated from the rest of the country because of a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, officials said.
Additionally, several local highways have been blocked by landslides, officials added.
Due to the heavy rains, all schools were closed, and government employees, except those in essential services were instructed to work from home.
Meanwhile, at least 16 people have died after cyclone Remal struck coastal areas of India and southern Bangladesh.
The storm brought strong winds of 110 km/h, heavy rain, and tidal surges, leading to flooding in low-lying areas.
Nearly a million people were moved to safety as the cyclone hit the coast on Sunday evening. Local authorities estimated that around 8.4 million people, including 3.6 million children, were in the cyclone’s path.
