Mizoram Tragedy: 10 Dead, Multiple Trapped as Stone Quarry Collapses Amid Torrential Rain

AIZAWL: In a devastating incident, 10 people died and several others went missing when a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl district of Mizoram during torrential rain on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town after Cyclone Remal caused widespread damage across the state.

Five bodies have been found, and many others remain trapped under the rubble while rescue operations are being hampered by heavy rains, an official said.