Manipur: Hand Grenade, Warning Note Found At Imphal's GP Women's College Gate

IMPHAL: The Manipur police recovered explosives along with a “warning note” from the entrance of GP Women’s College in the state capital city of Imphal on Monday morning.

Swift action ensued as the police and the bomb disposal squad arrived at the site after being alerted. The explosive device was initially spotted at around 5:30 AM today.

The bomb was safely diffused at Lamphel dumping site at around 6:40 am, Manipur Police officials informed.

Handwritten notes with inflammatory slogans were found by the police. The exact reason behind the move remains unclear and no group has claimed responsibility so far.