Manipur: Hand Grenade, Warning Note Found At Imphal's GP Women's College Gate

IMPHAL: The Manipur police recovered explosives along with a “warning note” from the entrance of GP Women’s College in the state capital city of Imphal on Monday morning.
Swift action ensued as the police and the bomb disposal squad arrived at the site after being alerted. The explosive device was initially spotted at around 5:30 AM today.
The bomb was safely diffused at Lamphel dumping site at around 6:40 am, Manipur Police officials informed.
Handwritten notes with inflammatory slogans were found by the police. The exact reason behind the move remains unclear and no group has claimed responsibility so far.
The college's geographical proximity to key government buildings including Raj Bhawan, the Chief Minister's Bungalow, the Manipur Police Headquarters, and the 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion located just a few meters away has sparked concerns about the state's law and order, particularly in light of recent reports of fresh firing in Koutruk early on October 26.
The incident comes a day after a group of unidentified armed men placed explosives at the residence of the proprietor of a private hospital in Thoubal district and threatened his family members at gunpoint.
The incident sparked outrage among the locals, who blocked the National Highway 102 at Khangabok Bazar and staged a sit-in protest.
In a statement, the police reported that they had arrested three insurgents from various groups over their involvement in illicit activities.
