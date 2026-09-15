Manipur Home Minister vows firm action after four killed in twin attacks

IMPHAL: Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh on Monday said no act of violence would be allowed to derail the state's path towards peace and normalcy, following the killing of four people, including two women, in separate attacks in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

Strongly condemning the killings, Singh expressed deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives and assured that those responsible would be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured, the Home Minister said violence against innocent civilians was unacceptable. "I have directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary measures to ascertain the facts, identify those responsible and ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,"

Singh said in a statement. "Let there be no doubt: those responsible for this violence will be pursued in accordance with law and held accountable. At this critical juncture, no act of violence will be allowed to derail Manipur's path towards peace and normalcy," he said.

"The safety of every citizen remains paramount. The law will prevail, justice will be pursued, and peace will be protected," Singh added. (IANS)

Also Read: Arunachal Raises Financial Aid for Organ and Bone Marrow Transplants: CM Pema Khandu