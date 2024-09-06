Manipur: Human Chain Protests Erupt in Manipur Amid Rising Drone Attacks and Government Criticism

IMPHAL: Tensions are rising in Manipur, as citizens across the valley region formed human chains on Wednesday, demanding what they described as ineffective response from both the state and central governments after a spate of drone attacks. The protest led by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity or COCOMI was aimed at forcing the authorities into definitive action to bring peace back in the violence-torn state.

Withdraw the central forces if they cannot protect us!" The rhythmic slogans echoed through the streets as hundreds rallied in solidarity. The prime demand was to declare the Kuki militants, who have been behind the recent bombings using drones, as terrorist groups. The frustrated demonstrators termed the drone attacks an act of terrorism that have snatched the sleep of communities across Manipur, particularly in Koutruk and Kadangband under Imphal West.

One protester didn't beat around the bush, describing the government's approach as "ineffective and disheartening." "How many more lives and homes must be shattered before they act?" they asked, pointing out the gravity of the situation.

The growing pressure piled on the authorities isn't unjustified. Suspected militants carried out yet another attack yesterday in the Bishnupur district, heightening a sense of insecurity. In a gruesome display of firepower, rockets fired from vantage positions in Churachandpur district rained down on Tronglaobi, a village located around 45 kilometers from Imphal. The rockets reportedly had a range of over 3 kilometers and caused structural damage to property, including a community hall and an empty room. Fortunately, nobody got injured, but the attack caused a stir in the local population.

The leaders of COCOMI condemned both the central and the state governments for what they believe to be a dismal failure to stem the growing violence. They argued that with firmer action, the situation is bound to spiral further out of control. Their main grouse is that sufficient steps have not been taken to neutralize the militant forces nor ensure protection for the civilians.