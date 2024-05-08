Manipur Human Rights Commission Expresses Discontent Over Delayed Investigations, Calls for Police Reform

IMPHAL: The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has displayed overt disapproval. It is perturbed about the extensive delay in resolving cases that have been pending for thirty years. The MHRC is unimpressed with the replies provided by Thoubal Police Station. In light of recent events MHRC issued an official notice. The notice was directed to Thoubal Police Station. The notice sought clarification on the sluggish progress in addressing cases dating back to 1999.

In response, Thoubal Police Station highlighted ongoing ethnic clashes. The recent Lok Sabha elections were also mentioned. Both events were positioned as factors contributing to the lag in investigations. The police station elaborated on the impact of the ethnic conflict. The impact was a diversion of resources. The reassignment of officers due to election duties was another reason. These factors culminated in an overwhelming workload.

However the explanations did not convince MHRC. The commission stressed that the cases under examination precede the given reasons for delay. It raised doubts about the validity of these explanations. In an expression of disappointment, the response was deemed "unwarranted" by MHRC. It underscored the urgent need for swift resolution of long-pending cases.

MHRC stressed that although the police are charged with preserving law and order continued delays in murder case proceedings over three decades is not acceptable. Given the ongoing backlog in investigations, the commission suggested a significant reform. The structure of the police department should be shifted according to the recommendation.

The commission put forth a proposition of bifurcating police tasks. These would be split into two wings. One wing would concentrate on maintaining law and order. The other would be exclusively tasked with investigating severe crimes. These could include horrific acts like murder and rape.

MHRC made clear that its suggestion does not equate to an order. Instead it is a recommendation. Recommendation is focused on bolstering justice and efficiency in the police force. It's important to note that proposed split in duties does not apply solely to Thoubal Police Station. It extends to all the police departments throughout Manipur.

Moreover MHRC implored the Commissioner (Home) and Director General of Police (DGP) in Manipur. They should contemplate instituting this reform. The committee accentuated the essence of emphasizing serious crime investigations. These investigations will maintain the supremacy of law. It will also provide justice to victims and their respective families.