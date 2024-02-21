Assam: Eviction Looms for 1983 Families in Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI: In a major development, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) announced on Tuesday to evict 1983 families living in the Professional Grazing Reserve and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in the Karbi Anglong region.

KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang declared the decision following two rounds to review meetings involving current and former autonomous council members, MLAs, MPs, representatives of student bodies, other organizations, and political parties in Diphu.

The eviction process will start after Ronghang issues notice to the encroachers, beginning February 21, 2024. The KAAC has authority over the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, which are predominantly tribal-majority areas.